Curvy Black Queens Ladies Might Harass Coach Sallas Tetteh Sexually - Says Veteran Coach Sarpong

Sellas Related Stories Veteran coach J.E. Sarpong has intimated that he fears for newly appointed head coach of the Black Queens Sellas Tetteh in his new role insisting he will be harassed sexually.



The experienced Coach Sarpong argues that the ladies at the Black Queen level are matured and attractive and have what it takes to harass a man, hence Sellas Tetteh should have declined the offer.



Sarpong therefore fears for his colleague who won the U20 World Cup with the Black Satellites in 2009 for the first and last time for an African country.



“Appointing Borbor (Sellas Tetteh) as the head coach of the Black Queens isn’t an issue but whether he will be able to do it well is the problem.



“I think Borbor (Sellas Tetteh) should have been made the head coach of the U20 again because he has been doing well there,” Coach Sarpong told Alpha Radio in Kumasi.



He added he would have declined the offer to coach the Queens if he had been in Sellas Tetteh’s position because he can be harassed sexually.



“If I were Borbor, I would not go there. Who knows, maybe I will go and have sex with someone and it will create a problem.



“At the Black Queens level, the ladies are matured and as a man, you need to control yourself. Most of the ladies are experienced in sexual matters so they can harass him,” he added.



According to Coach Sarpong, Deputy Coach of the side Mercy-Tagoe Quarcoo should have been made the head coach of the side after a successful football career as well as a coach and a former referee.



Mercy-Tagoe was appointed the stop-gap coach following the appointment of head coach Didi Dramani to Daniush side Nordjland FC as their head coach.



And Coach Sarpong believes the woman could have been a good coach with time.



“Mercy has seen it all – as a player, a referee and as a coach. I was even expecting that she will be made the head coach of the Black Queens,” he noted.



