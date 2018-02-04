Champions League: I’m Anxious To Play Against Real Madrid – Neymar

Related Stories Paris Saint-Germain star, Neymar, has disclosed that he is anxious to play against Real Madrid in the Champions league.



With just eleven days to go, PSG, will face Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League tie and Neymar has confirmed that he is anxious to play against the LaLiga champions.



The Brazilian international, who said is eager for the match to start, revealed this to French reporters in the mixed zone following their league clash with Lille on Saturday.



Neymar said, “I’m anxious to play against Real Madrid, I want that day to come,” he explained.



The 25-year-old scored a free-kick against Lille and will hope to carry that form with him to the Champions League.