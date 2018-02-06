Black Stars To Play Friendly Against Iceland, Ivory Coast

Related Stories The Black Stars are due to play two friendly matches in the next international window against 2018 World Cup-bound Iceland and neighbouring Ivory Coast.



The two games will be played between March 19 and March 27 in the first major international window of the calendar year.



Ghana will travel to Iceland to face the European side. Strakarnir okkar are hoping to use the Black Stars game as preparations for their world cup meeting against Nigeria.



Initial plan were for the Black Stars to play Ivory Coast at home in the other friendly match. Source: 3news.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.