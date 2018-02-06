National Sports Authority Boss Cautioned Over Baba Yara ‘Funeral Stadium’ Comments

Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Director of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Joshua Mensah, has been cautioned by the management of the National Sports Authority for pronouncements he made regarding the use of the Baba Yara Stadium.



Mr. Mensah told journalists in Kumasi last Tuesday that the Baba Yara Sports Stadium had been exclusively reserved for funerals and other social activities on Saturdays, to enable them raise funds to maintain the fast-deteriorating facility.



But Mr. Mensah’s remarks were shot down by Director General of the NSA, Robert Sarfo Mensah, who told Citi News that the RSDO’s comments were mere emotional outbursts and that no such decision had been taken by the NSA.



Days later, Joshua Mensah was summoned to Accra to explain his comments.



After an emergency management meeting at the Head Office of the NSA, Mr. Mensah was let off with a warning to desist from making further unauthorized statements.



In a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the NSA, Madam Frederica Mensah-Davies, Mr. Mensah was also ordered to follow administrative procedures whenever he has suggestions and proposals that are meant for the development of sports in the country.



Read full statement below:



RE: CLOSURE OF KUMASI SPORTS STADIUM FOR FUNERALS



The decision was taken at an emergency Management meeting at the Head Office in which the Regional Director was summoned to explain to Management in the presence of all the other Regional Directors as to why he made such unauthorized pronouncements.



Management agreed that he indeed erred and it was an administrative slip on his part and hence was cautioned in accordance with the NSA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). Mr Joshua Mensah was asked to follow Administrative procedures whenever he has suggestions and proposals to present to the Authority.



The Authority would like to reiterate our commitment to the development of sports which is our core mandate.



By a copy of this press release, we kindly urge the General Public to disregard the pronouncements made by our Regional Director which appeared in both the print and electronic media.



