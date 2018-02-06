Coach Yaw Acheampong Reiterates His Side’s Readiness For The Season

Related Stories Elmina Sharks trainer Yaw Acheampong has reiterated his team’s readiness for the upcoming 2018 Ghana Premiere league.



According to the former Ashanti Gold coach his men are well prepared and motivated for the season.



“Talking about preparation, motivation wise and all the do’s and don’ts to make us beat every team we encounter, we are ready and will make a strong impact this season” He averred.



Acheampong took charge of Sharks in midway of the 2017/18 season after former Berekum Chelsea trainer Kobinah Amissah was handed a two-game break due to the side's unflattering results recorded.



However, Elmina Sharks placed 9th on the league log last season and will be looking forward to improve when the new season gets underway as they face newly promoted division league side Dreams FC in league opener.