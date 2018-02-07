Vincent Enyeama Among Highest Paid African Players

Vincent Enyeama Related Stories Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama is among the top ten highest paid African footballers in the French League.



The information from L’Equipe, has revealed that Enyeama is the sixth highest paid African player in Ligue 1.



Enyeama is out of favour at Lille, with no appearances to his name for the first team this season, but still takes home 180,000 euros every month at the club (equivalent of N79.2 million).



Monaco’s Senegal international, Keita Baldé is the highest earning African in Ligue 1, with a monthly salary of 340,000 euros, followed by former Chelsea wonderkid Bertrand Traore, who pockets 300,000 euros every month at Lyon.



See 10 highest paid Africans in Ligue 1:



1. Keita Baldé (Senegal, Monaco): 340,000 euros monthly



2. Bertrand Traoré ( Burkina Faso, Lyon): 300,000 euros



3. Aymen Abdennour (Tunisia, Marseille): 250,000 euros



4. Rachid Ghezzal (Algeria, Monaco): 200,000 euros



5. Clinton Njie (Cameroon, Marseille): 190,000 euros



6. Maxwel Cornet (Ivory Coast, Lyon): 180,000 euros



6. Vincent Enyeama (Nigeria, Lille): 180,000 euros



8. Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia, Rennes): 140,000 euros + 40,000 euros paid by Sunderland (lending club).



9. Diafra Sakho (Senegal, Rennes): 150,000 euros



10. Yassine Benzia (Algeria, Lille): 120,000 euros



10. Prejuce Nakoulma (Burkina Faso, Nantes): 120,000 euros Source: Dailypost.ng Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.