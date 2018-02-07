Sacked Augsburg Defender Daniel Opare Likely To Join West Ham

Related Stories Dismissed Augsburg defender Daniel Opare could join West Ham United on a free transfer.



Opare, 27, is available on a free transfer after being sacked by the German side for gross 'indiscipline and dishonesty'.



The Hammers have long been linked with a move for the chaotic Ghanaian who was valued at £3m.



But it appears the English side may just have to pay far little with the player's valuation expected to drop dramatically.



West Ham boss David Moyes is one of the Premier League managers said to be interested in the controversial fullback.



The Ghanaian has consistently launch vituperative attack on Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com, over his shady dealings in the transfer window - which subsequently led to his disgraced sacking after being photographed holding talks with Schalke.



Leicester and Stoke are the Premier League clubs who also want him and RB Leipzig have shown interest in keeping him in the Bundesliga.