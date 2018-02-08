Princesses To Get ‘$1,000 Special Reward’ For World Cup Qualification

Related Stories The government will reward the players of the Women’s U-20 national team, the Black Princesses, with $1,000 each for qualifying for the 2018 Women’s U-20 World Cup to be hosted in France in August.



The government is describing it as a “special package” which will be delivered on Friday along with their bonus arrears of $2000 for previous matches.



The Princesses qualified for a 6th consecutive appearance at the biennial event after beating Cameroon 3-0 at the Cape Coast stadium to complete a 4-1 aggregate victory.



Yussif Basigi’s team had earlier dispatched Algeria and Kenya with a 20-1 aggregate rout over both nations.



The 2018 U-20 Women's World Cup will be held from 5-24 August, 2018 in France.

















