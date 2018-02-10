GFA Expresses Condolences To Ebony's Family

Related Stories The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has expressed to the family of dancehall artiste Ebony their condolences for the demise of their daughter.



Ebony was involved in a gory car accident on Thursday night on the Kumasi-Sunyani road on a return journey to Accra upon paying a visit to her parents.



Speaking onClass FM, the Spokesperson of the GFA, Sannie Daara said, “On behalf of the Ghana Football Association, we want to send our sincere condolences to her fans, family, friends and the entire Ghanaian population”. “She [Ebony] was a national icon. She should have performed in the last FA Cup finals but the arrangement did not go as expected. She’s somebody the entire population loves and we are very saddened with what has happened and we hope that she rest in peace”.



Ebony is known for her hit songs "Kupe", "Poison", and currently "Maame Hwe".



She was discovered by renowned musician Bullet of Ruff n Smooth fame when she sent a recording of her voice and was signed to his Rufftown record label just a day after listening to the recording.



In 2015 she came out with her first hit song "Dancefloor" which bought her fame on radio stations across the country.



She was 20 years.