'Don't Stereotype African Footballers' - Ayew

Related Stories Former West Ham striker, Andre Ayew, has told people not to stereotype African footballers.



The Ghanaian player was referring to comments made by West Ham's former head of recruitment, Tony Henry, who said that the club didn't want any more African footballers because they "cause mayhem".



Mr Henry was subsequently sacked following his racist remarks.



"African players are like any human beings in the world, everyone is different," Mr Ayew said. "Maybe an African player can be difficult, but maybe a French or English player can be difficult too. Everyone has their character, their philosophy, and the way they were brought up."



Mr Ayew was at West Ham when Mr Henry made his comments, but has since left and moved to Swansea, where his brother also plays.