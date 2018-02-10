Sulley Muntari Trains With La Liga Side Deportivo La Coruna

Related Stories Ghana international Sulley Muntari is being assessed by Spanish La Liga outfit Deportivo La Coruna, the club have confirmed.



The former AC Milan and Portsmouth star will try to convince his former teammate Clarence Seedorf who was recently appointed manager of the side.



Muntari, 33, has been available on a free transfer since last July when his contract with then Serie A side Pescara run out.



He hogged the headlines after storming off the pitch after suffering racial abuse from the stands.



Muntari has worth of experience having played for Udinese, Inter Milan and Saudi giants Al Ittihad too. Source: GNA Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.