Sports Minister to meet with clubs over usage of Accra Sports Stadium

Related Stories Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Minister of Youth and Sports would meet stakeholders of the Accra sports stadium on Friday, over the usage of the facility and the alternatives available.



The Accra Sports Stadium, is billed for a total closure, as sod has been cut for renovation works to commence, which would bring a halt to sporting and other activities.



Mr Asiamah in an interview with GNA Sports, noted that his outfit has scheduled a meeting on Friday 9th February, 2018 with all stakeholders with the stadium to have discussions and deliberate on possible ways to benefit all parties.



“I have had a meeting and discussion with Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi, Ghana Football Association (GFA) President and we have arranged for a meeting with all the clubs that would like to use the Accra Sports Stadium for the upcoming Ghana Premier League (GPL).



“We have to be keen on our upcoming league, because government cannot relent and not do anything about possible usage of the stadium, we have to dialogue and support our clubs.



According to Mr Asiamah, it is the commitment of government to meet with these clubs and find alternatives to help all parties.



“We are thinking of a venue(s) that would help all clubs, the Ministry and the GFA as well, a place that would be closer and easily accessible to teaming fans as well.



“Now every aspect of the stadium is under the care of the contractor, government has handed over the stadium to him for now and until he hands over after completion of work to government, we would have no control over it, because the safety of every Ghanaian is paramount,” he added.





