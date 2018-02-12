I Think Neymar Will Play For Real Madrid One Day - Marcelo

Related Stories Marcelo believes Brazil teammate Neymar will one day join Real Madrid.



Neymar moved to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona last summer for a record transfer fee of €222 million, but has been forced to constantly deny speculation he's unhappy at the club and looking for a move.



Los Blancos have been tipped as his likely landing spot whenever he does decide to leave the Parc des Princes.



And Real left-back Marcelo, speaking ahead of the two clubs' Champions League round-of-16 clash on Wednesday, told Esporte Interativo he believes Neymar will make the Bernabeu his home one day.



"Would Neymar fit at Real Madrid? He would fit, for sure," Marcelo told the outlet. "It would be great if he came to Real Madrid.



"In my opinion, the great players have to play at this club. And I think Neymar will play for Real Madrid one day."