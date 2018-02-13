Hearts Suspends Coach Frank Nuttall

Related Stories The Board of Accra Hearts of Oak has suspended the club’s Head Coach, Frank Elliot Nuttall for unsporting and unethical behaviours which contradicted the club’s code of conduct.



In a statement signed by the club’s Communication Manager, Kwame Opare Addo, the decision was arrived after Nuttall did not deny the above claims during an emergency board meeting held yesterday.



His assistant, Coach Henry Lamptey Wellington has therefore, been asked to take charge of the team’s training sessions until further notice.



Meanwhile, a three-man committee board members have been mandates to probe further into the issue and report the findings by Friday, February 16, 2018.



Scottish coach Frank Elliot Nuttal joined Accra Hearts of Oak last February at a time when the Phobians were without a substantive trainer since then care-taker coach Yaw Preko had left the club.



Following his appointment, Coach Nuttal took a few steps back, observed the team under assistant coach Henry Willington before assuming full control. And since he assumed duty, the 50-yaer-old tactician has repositioned the fitness of the players and transformed the squad into a top notch team.