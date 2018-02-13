Ex-Hearts of Oak Captain Amankwah Mireku Blames Club For Alhaji Hearts' Death

Related Stories Former Hearts of Oak skipper Amankwah Mireku says his former outfit were responsible for the demise of Alhaji Suleiman Brimah.



Alhaji Brimah, who was known in football fraternity as 'Alhaji Hearts' was pronounced dead at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital fortnight ago and in accordance with Islamic traditions, he has since been buried and the final funeral rite was held over the weekend.



According to Mireku, the former board member of the club died because of the poor performance of the club.



“I will say Hearts of Oak played role in Alhaji Hearts’ death,” Mireku told Chaskele on Zylofon FM.



“We all know that Alhaji Hearts has not been feeling well for some time but I am convinced that 10% of his illness was coursed by the poor performance of the club.



“A lot of people are suffering because of the way the club is being managed. So the current managers should do something about it,” he added.



After winning the Premier League in 2008, the Phobians have struggled to win it back but ended the 2016/17 season on the 3rd position with 45 points and surprisingly lost the MTN FA Cup finals to their bitterest rivals, Asante Kotoko 3:1 at the Tamale Sports Stadium.



Mireku played a key role as the club won the 2000 CAF Champions League and the 2004 CAF Confederation Cup.