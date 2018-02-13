Kotoko Coach Satisfied …Despite Shaky Start

Related Stories Asante Kotoko coach Steve Polack has expressed his contentment despite his side’s slim 1-0 victory over CARA Brazzaville in the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.



The Porcupine Warriors struggled to carry the day after they missed three penalty kicks before substitute Yakubu Mohammed scored the winner in added time.



“I’m satisfied with the players’ performance although there are some issues we must address,” Polack told Goal.



“We played very well, made several successful passes and created a lot chance as well. People will criticise us especially with the penalties we missed but I think it is one of the days when things don’t work for you.



“However, I believe we’ll eliminate them in the second leg. We have the potentials to score more goals in Congo and even prevent them to score. The supporters must be calm and rally behind the players and minimise the criticisms,” he added.



Kotoko are expected to leave Ghana on February 18 for Brazzaville since the return leg has been scheduled for February 21.