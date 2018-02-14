Black Queens Starting XI for WAFU Cup Opener Against Ivory Coast

Related Stories Stand-in coach of the Black Queens Mercy Tagoe has named Ghana's starting line-up for today's WAFU B Women's championship against Ivory Coast.



The opening game against the tournament hosts is scheduled for the Champroux Stadium at Marcoury province today Wednesday February 14.



The senior womens national team will face Burkina Faso, Niger in subsequent group games.



African champions Nigeria, Senegal and Togo all in Group B.



Ghana’s game against Cote D’Ivoire will kick off at 3:30pm (local time).



Ghana is using the tournament match as part of its preparations for the 2018 African Women’s Nations Cup tournament as competition hosts.



Black Queen's' starting line up ( Jersey no)



21 Patricia Mantey



6 Ellen Coleman



2 Galdys Amfobea



4 Janet Egyir



15 Faustina Ampah



8 Juliet Acheampong



12 Mavis Owusu



5 Grace Asantewaa



3 Jane Ayueyam



14 Priscilla Okyere



17 Portia Boakye (Captain)



Subs 16 Nana Ama Asantewaa 9 Philicity Asuako 18 Rita Okyere 11 Alice Kusi 7 Grace Asare 19 Ruth Appiah 20 Priscilla Saahene





