Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Player To Score 100 Goals For Same Club In Champions League

Related Stories No player in Champions League history has ever scored 100 goals, let alone for the same club, but that is the territory Cristiano Ronaldo now occupies following his strike against PSG.



A penalty and a close-range finish in the game’s final stages were his 100th and 101st Champions League goals for Real Madrid and 116th in total, a stellar run which has seen him win three titles with the club and score in the last two finals he’s graced in the famous all-white kit.



Lionel Messi ranks second in the goalscoring charts for Europe’s elite knockout competition, clocking up 97 goals for Barcelona, enough to make him the second highest scorer in competition history and scorer of the most goals for a single club among all players not named Cristiano Ronaldo.



One-club man Messi is some way away from his Portuguese nemesis in the overall goalscoring charts, as Ronaldo has now scored 19 more goals than Messi, but given that the Argentine is three years younger, there is still time for him to sit atop of the rankings before he hangs up his boots.



Raul is the third-highest scorer to notch his all his goals for the same club, totalling 66 goals during his 21-year stay with Los Blancos while bagging another five for Schalke. Alessandro Del Piero is in at number four with 42 strikes for Juventus, although that haul isn’t enough to secure him a place on the list of top 10 scorers overall.



The ever-present Karim Benzema is the fifth-highest scorer of Champions League goals for the same club, clocking up 41 for Real Madrid and 12 for Lyon to give him a total of 53, with the latter figure good enough to keep him fifth in overall goalscorers ranking too. Thomas Muller is sixth with 40 strikes for Bayern Munich.



Didier Drogba ranks as just the 10th highest goalscorer with 44 strikes overall for Chelsea, including an equaliser in the 2012 final, but jumps up to 7th in list of Champions League goals for one club, notching 36 en-route to winning his maiden Champions League title with Chelsea in 2012.



For Ruud van Nistelrooy and Thierry Henry, the reverse is true. Both strikers rank in the top six when looking at overall goals scored, but drop to joint-eighth when considering goals scored for one club, as both men clocked 35 strikes apiece with Arsenal and Man United respectively.



Wayne Rooney may never play another Champions League again, but the goals he scored he scored during his 13-year stay at Old Trafford are enough to keep him in the top 10, with 30 goals and one Champions League trophy to his name.













