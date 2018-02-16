Ghana Drop Four places in FIFA rankings

Related Stories Ghana have dropped four places in FIFA’s monthly rankings for February released on Thursday.



The Black Stars are now ranked 54th in the world but remains 8th in the world.



They have been inactive since playing 1-1 with Egypt at home in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.



Iceland have climbed to an all-time high position of 18th which is one of the more notable changes in a February table left largely unaltered by a quiet period of international action.



Just 34 international friendlies, 28 of which were in Africa, came into the equation, resulting in a static top 15 that is still headed by Germany, Brazil and Portugal (1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively, all unchanged).



There was some significant movement further down the order, though, with Venezuela (48th, up 4), Hungary (49th, up 5) and Jamaica (50th, up 5) all entering the top 50 at the expense of Cameroon (51st, down 6), Ghana (54th, down 4), and Burkina Faso (57th, down 13).



Below is the full list of Africa’s top ten:



1.Tunisia (23)



2.Senegal (27)



3. DR Congo (39)



4. Morocco (42)



5. Egypt (43)



6. Cameroon (51)



7. Nigeria (52)



8. Ghana (54)



9. Burkina Faso (57)



10. Algeria ( 60)