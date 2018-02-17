Amos Frimpong Assures Asante Kotoko Fans Of Victory In Congo

Amos Frimpong Related Stories Asante Kotoko skipper Amos Frimpong is brimming with confidence as he assures their fans of progress into the second stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.



The MTN FA Cup holders will travel to Congo with a narrow victory, having recorded a 1-0 over their counterparts in the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium last Sunday, a game where they squandered three penalties before converting the very last one.



Despite their bleak hopes of making it to the next round of the competition, Frimpong assured the fans of achieving a positive result in Congo.



“On behalf of the playing body I will take the fans for coming out to support us, their support was indeed massive and we appreciate them so well. God should bless everyone and I assure them that, going into the second leg we shall make them proud by booking a spot in the second round,” Amos Frimpong said in a post-match interview.



The second leg encounter will take place on 21st February, 2018 in Congo.