Jerome Boateng Opens Up About His Love For Ghana

German international Jerome Boateng has opened up on some personal reasons behind his tattoos.



On the left arm of the World Cup winner is a beautiful artwork of Africa and Ghana which he explains is a demonstration of his love for Africa and Ghana, his father’s land.



Boateng who has visited Africa once but yet to step foot on the land of his father intimated in an interview that the tattoo which he did in his teen years was an idea of George Boateng, the eldest of the three brothers.



“The tattoo started when was I was 16 years old. I was with my two older brothers and they said today we are all going to do the same tattoo but don’t tell your mother so we all went and have our bodies tattooed. It was the continent of Africa a with Ghana inside”, he said.



Boateng also disclosed that he will visit Ghana during the summer with his family.



“I have been to Africa but I didn’t go to Ghana. I will go there this summer with my daughters and family members”.



His elder brother Kevin-Prince Boateng who opted to play for Ghana was given an indefinite suspension by the Ghana Football Association in 2014 for his role in the disgrace debacle the country suffered during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.



Jerome was part of the Germany squad that won the World Cup in Brazil 2014.



