Partey Reaches Personal Landmark In Atletico Colours

Thomas Teye Partey was in amazing form as Atletico Madrid dispatched Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Sunday.



Following his impressive outing against Danish side Copenhagen in the Europa League on Thursday, the Ghana international put up another commanding display in midfield to help the Rojiblancos to a 2-0 victory in the Spanish topflight.



It was goals from Diego Costa and Kevin Gameiro that secured three points for Diego Simeone's men at Wanda Metropolitano.



For Partey, he did not just see out the game with a Man-of-the-Match performance but also cooked an impressive piece of stat.



The 24-year-old recovered possession 17 times, which according to La Liga on Facebook, passes for his highest number in any one game for Atletico.



He has 22 league appearances, involving 17 starts and three goals so far this season.



But Partey has not been a key figure of Simeone's set-up until this season.



Following loan spells at Mallorca and Almeria, he was drafted into the Rojiblancos in 2015-16 where he made 13 league appearances involving three starts.



He improved his stats last term with 16 topflight outings, six of which he featured from the blast of the referee's whistle.