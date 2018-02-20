No Confirmed Friendlies For Black Stars - Ghana FA

Related Stories According to Ghana FA spokesman no friendly match arrangement has been made for the Black Stars in March.



Ghana Football Association communications director Ibrahim Sannie Daara says reports that his outfit has announced friendly games for the Black Stars in March are untrue.



Earlier this month, media speculations said the four-time African champions will take on Iceland as part of the latter's preparations for the Fifa World Cup in June.



While some outfits also named Nigeria as the Black Stars' friendly opponents, others claimed an exhibition game against Cote d'Ivoire will be Ghana's next assignment.



"We have not confirmed any friendly match,” Sannie told Class Sports on Monday.



“We are currently working on getting some countries to play because we don’t want to leave the team idle."



Friendly matches aside, the Black Stars will not be in action until September when they take on Sierra Leone in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header.



Ghana had been scheduled to face Kenya in the Afcon qualifiers next month, but arrangements have changed as the Confederation of African Football scrapped all qualifiers in March to allow the continent's five World Cup representatives commence early preparations for June's global fiesta.



After three straight appearances at the event, the Black Stars will play no part in the next big gathering.