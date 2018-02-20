Kingsley Sarfo Vows To Fight Multiple Rape Charges In Sweden

Related Stories Black Stars and Malmo FF winger Kingsley Sarfo has vowed to fight multiple child sexual abuse charges he is currently facing in Sweden.



Sarfo was arrested earlier this month and is currently suspended by the club while awaiting trial.

He is suspected of five counts of rape against a girl under the age of 15, and could face three years in jail if found guilty.



The player was previously arrested on similar charges last September, and suspended from playing until mid-January.



The alleged incidents date back to 2016 and early last year.



However, Sarfo's lawyer Jan-Anders Hybelius is confident that the player will beat the charge because he did not have sexual intercourse with the girl.



Jan-Anders Hybelius told Malmo's district court: "The evidence is too weak. My client is not happy, and we intend to appeal.



"He knows who the girl is, but says they did not have any sexual intercourse."



Prosecutor Ola Lavie said: "The possible punishment could exceed two years."



The player dodged a six-month jail term last year for repeatedly driving without a valid license.



Malmo FF said on their website: "During Friday the criminal suspect was arrested.



"We are looking very seriously into the accusations that are being made, and the player is still off."



If found guilty, the 22-year-old is likely to spend not less than three years behind bars after which he will be deported to Ghana and revoked of his Swedish passport.



Sarfo turned down the opportunity to represent Sweden at senior level in 2017 before making his debut for the Black Stars months later against Uganda.



Sarfo started his career at Rosenborg before moving to BW 90 and later IK Sirus. He excelled tremendously at Sirus which earned him transfer to Malmo FF.