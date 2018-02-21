“We are Muslims so we are not afraid of death”- Abedi Pele’s family replies prophet   

Related Stories Brother of football legend Abedi Pele, Sola Ayew has slammed the pastor who prophesied that the football legend will die this year.



According to him, his family is a Muslim family that believes that every individual will die no matter what, so they do not fear death.



He indicated that the pastor who predicted the death of his brother should rather focus on protecting himself from death because their family has seen several deaths and have embraced it whole heartedly.



“Tell the pastor that we don’t fear death in our family. We are Muslims and we don’t fear death. Our mother Madam Adiza died. Our father Mr. Ayew also died and our brother Brimah also died”.





He challenged the pastor to come clear with the specific date for the death of their brother if he claims that God revealed it to him adding that they (Ayews) are not moved and will not approach the pastor like he is expecting them to.



“If the pastor claims he knows the date of death of my brother let him name it. Or tell him to focus on saving himself from dying. He will also die one day. We will not approach him because he is not God. Our living and death is all in the hands of God and when He decides we will accept it like those in our family who have died previously.”





Prophet Oduro Gyebi was speaking on Kumasi based Abusua FM when he claimed that spiritually he has seen the former Marseille star dying through some strange sickness cast on him by an enemy.



“While I was praying I saw that Ghanaians celebrating Abedi Pele but not in a good way but in a bad way so I prayed to God to save him from any unfortunate death,” Prophet Oduro Gyebi said on Abusua FM on Wednesday.



He also said ”There is a planned plane crash by the devil to hit the Black Stars team in September, therefore I am trying to reach the head Coach Kwesi Appiah and other officials to do the needful through God’s direction to prevent such disaster from striking the country.”



He therefore called on the National Peace Council and government to organize a national day of fasting and prayers for the nation to avert more gory disasters.





