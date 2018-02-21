CAF Conf. Cup: Kotoko Eliminated After Losing On Penalty Shootouts

Related Stories Kotoko suffered a painful elimination from the CAF Confederations Cup after losing 7-6 on penalties to Congolese side CARA Brazzaville.



Kotoko started the game well and pushed forward to get a much-needed away goal, however CARA goalkeeper Chancel Massa stood to his grounds to deny the reds on several occasions.



Striker Franchel Ibara got the breakthrough for the home side when he had his shot take a wicked deflection to put CARA into the lead.



Kotoko however came close in grabbing the equalizer but for the fine saves from the CARA goalkeeper.



The game had to travel to penalty shootouts after regulation time.



CARA Goalkeeper Chancel Massa who had been outstanding in the game scored the winning penalty for the host to ensure Kotoko got eliminated from the CAF Confederations Cup. The Porcupine Warriors thus losses 7-6 on penalties after misses from Obed Owusu, Kwame Boahene and Jackson Owusu