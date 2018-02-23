Polack Bemoans At Kotoko's Elimination From CAF Confederation Cup

Related Stories The Porcupine Warriors manager believes it was rather unfortunate that they got eliminated from the competition even though they were the better side.



Asante Kotoko coach Steve Polack insists it was cruel for his side to be eliminated from the Caf Confederation Cup after losing 7-6 on penalties to Congolese side CARA Brazzaville on Wednesday.



The Porcupine Warriors won the first leg 1-0 but lost the return fixture by the same margin and got eliminated through penalty shootout out as Kwame Boahene missed his kick.



“For us not to get through to the first round was disappointing. It is a cruel moment especially as we were the better team against CARA Brazzaville," Polack told the media after arriving in Ghana.



"We could have been better on Wednesday in the second leg but we were not. If we had played like we did in the first leg, we would have found the goal to go through,” he said.



He added: “I believe that penalties are a lottery. I keep reading stories that ask if we trained for the penalties or not but of course, we trained for those just that we had a cruel situation.



"Doing my job requires that we work on set pieces but in the shootout, the goalkeeper has nothing to lose while the taker has all to lose. Unfortunately, the CARA goalkeeper did a little better on the day.”



Kotoko will now have to switch attention to the Ghana Premier League which is expected to kick off next month after Great Olympics' injunction was thrown out by Accra High Court 2 on Wednesday.





