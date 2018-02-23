Hearts of Oak Confirm Henry Wellington As Interim Head Coach

Related Stories Henry Wellington has been confirmed as interim head coach of Hearts of Oak.



The assistant coach has been promoted to take charge of the First Team after Frank Nuttall had his contract terminated.



A club statement on annouce the Nuttall's contract termination also included: ''Effective imediately, assistant coach Henry Lamptey Wellington has been asked to take charge of the first team duties and will serve as Interim Head Coach until further notice.''



Wellington has been at the club for a year and will be on the touchline when Ghana Premier League starts on 2 March.