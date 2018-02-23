Congress Could Have Resolved Olympics Case - Nyantakyi

Related Stories Kwesi Nyantakyi, president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), says Accra Great Olympics rushed to court when their issue with Bechem United could have been addressed at Congress on February 8.



While disagreeing with the public opinion on the case, Mr Nyantayi rather accused the petitioners of deciding to place an injunction on the league through the judicial corridors of the GFA were still effective.



The Wonder Club petitioned the court to place an injunction on the commencement of the 2017-2018 Premier League season and the GFA Congress until the determination of their case at the association's Disciplinary Committee against two premiership clubs — Bechem United and Elmina Sharks — for fielding unqualified players in last season’s league.





Olympics’ suit led to the delay of the top flight league after the GFA was served with a writ by the court on February 5, throwing the initial commencement of the league out of gear.



However, an Accra High Court, chaired by Justice Anthony Yeboah, dismissed the interlocutory injunction on the grounds that third parties and other stakeholders of the league would suffer unjustly if the injunction was upheld.



In an interview with the Graphic Sports last Wednesday, Nyantakyi said, "The Premier League was being launched on a Monday which was scheduled to commence on the weekend but we were supposed to have a congress on Thursday before it begins and we could have solved the issue then".



"They (Olympics) decided to go to court when all the judicial corridors of the GFA were effective and that shouldn't be a case of the way the association handled the case," he added.



Meanwhile, Nyantakyi announced March 2 as the new date for the start of the new season at a hurriedly-arranged congress after the Accra High Court ruling last Wednesday.



The new Premier League season will, however, be without Olympics, Bolga AllStars and Tema Youth who were officially relegated at last Wednesday’s congress.