Black Queens Win WAFU Zone B Tournament

Ghana's Black Queens are the new champions of the WAFU Zone B tournament after pipping hosts, Cote d'Ivoire 1-0 in the final played at the Robert Champroux Stadium in Abidjan on Saturday.



A second minute strike from defender Janet Egyir was enough to win the trophy of this maiden competition for the Queens.



The final, a replay of the opening Group A game, was a keenly contested game with the Ivorians playing a more physical game and the Ghanaians counteracting with their free flowing game.



However, before the two sides could settle down in the game, Ghana took the lead, Egyir surging forward to finish off a rebound from a freekick.



As it turned out, it would be the only goal and the winning one as well.



For her effort, the resilient and hardworking Egyir was adjudged the Best Player of competition.



Queens' captain, Portia Boakye won the Topscorer prize, having scored four and set up three others in Ghana's 15 goals scored in regular time.



Nigeria's Super Falcons earlier on Saturday claimed the third place after coming from behind to beat Mali 2-1.



Ghana: Patricia Mantey, Ellen Coleman, Gladys Amfobea, Philicity Asuako, Faustina Ampah, Janet Egyir, Grace Asantewaa, Priscilla Okyere, Portia Boakye, Alice Kusi/Mavis Owusu, Jane Ayieyam