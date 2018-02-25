Stars Coach Baffled With Polack’s Sack

|
Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has expressed shock at Asante Kotoko’s decision to sack head coach but suspects the Englishman has paid for his off-the-field behavior.
The Porcupine Warriors announced the decision on Friday- a day after returning from Congo where they got kicked out by CARA Brazzaville in the CAF Confederation Cup.
“To be honest I don’t know why they have sacked him may be there is something we don’t know,” he said.
“I didn’t watch their match in Congo and I didn’t not even get the chance to listen to the commentary but the I saw the team played well in the first leg in Kumasi.
“Am yet to find out the exact course of their defeat in Congo but I don’t agree that coaches are to blame when a team loses on penalty shoot out.
“May be his team created chances and could not score , may be it could be an off- the-field problems.”
|Source: thebftonline.com
