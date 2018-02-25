Stars Coach Baffled With Polack’s Sack

Related Stories Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has expressed shock at Asante Kotoko’s decision to sack head coach but suspects the Englishman has paid for his off-the-field behavior.



The Porcupine Warriors announced the decision on Friday- a day after returning from Congo where they got kicked out by CARA Brazzaville in the CAF Confederation Cup.



“To be honest I don’t know why they have sacked him may be there is something we don’t know,” he said.



“I didn’t watch their match in Congo and I didn’t not even get the chance to listen to the commentary but the I saw the team played well in the first leg in Kumasi.



“Am yet to find out the exact course of their defeat in Congo but I don’t agree that coaches are to blame when a team loses on penalty shoot out.



“May be his team created chances and could not score , may be it could be an off- the-field problems.”