Probably the world’s greatest athlete Usain Bolt has announced that he’s signed to a football team.



Bolt made the revelation on his Twitter page, saying he’ll reveal what football team he signed with on Tuesday.



He wrote:



I’ve signed for a football team! Find out which one this Tuesday at 8am GMT.

Bolt has always made public his love fro football. He had wanted to join Manchester United, a team he’s openly declared his love for.



He announced recently that he’s had a trial at Borussia Dortmund.