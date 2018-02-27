Asante Kotoko Coach Fabin Appeals For Fans Support

Related Stories The Porcupine Warriors new coach believes it’s an opportunity to correct past mistakes but insists he would be in need of support from fans to succeed/



Asante Kotoko new head coach Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin is calling on fans to fill Baba Yara Sports Stadium and continue to support the club when the 2017-18 Ghana Premier League kicks off this weekend.



Fabin, who is returning to a post he departed in 2010, is expected to make his debut on the bench again on Sunday, when Kotoko travel to Sogakope to play Wafa on the opening day of the new campaign.



He has been tasked with winning the top-flight and Ghana FA Cup as well as grooming young talent for the club.



“It is a great feeling and I'm delighted to be here again. Of course, I promise to work hard to improve the team and get it to the level that we all can be proud of,” Fabin said.



"I've been here before and understand how things work here, so I'll do my best to make few corrections to some mistakes which I did in the past. I told the players during my first meeting with them that a little sacrifice will see us attaining success.



"Things will definitely be difficult at the initial stages and I even understand that a section of the supporters aren't happy with some decisions taken by the club's top hierarchy but they should rally behind and continue to do what is expected of them. The club is for the supporters because aside them, everyone will leave one day," he added.



Goal understands that Kotoko paid $16,000 as compensation package to Polack after he was sacked.