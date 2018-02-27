Usain Bolt To Make Old Trafford Debut Alongside Other Celebrities

Usain Bolt is set to play for a World XI and go head-to-head with an England XI led by Robbie Williams in this year's Soccer Aid match at Old Trafford on June 10.



It will be the first time Bolt has played at the home of his beloved Manchester United as the eight-time Olympic gold medallist heads a stellar list of stars raising money for Unicef.



The full team line-ups, comprising football and showbiz stars, will be announced in the coming weeks for the charity match, which will take place just four days before the start of the World Cup in Russia and be screened live on ITV.

Bolt said: 'It is my dream to make it as a professional footballer, so to be able to step out onto the pitch at Old Trafford in June, and play against some of football’s biggest legends is going to be remarkable.



'I enjoy the thrill of competition in front of a crowd, so Robbie and his England team better watch out as I won’t be going easy on them! I’ve got a pretty special celebration planned for when I score, by the way.



'My team is going to be unbeatable – and Soccer Aid for Unicef is counting on your support to make a difference to thousands of children around the world. Come and join in the fun!'



Jamaican star Bolt, 31, teased his social media followers on Monday by announcing that he had 'signed for a football team', leading to speculation he might have joined United.Bolt previously had a trial with German club Borussia Dortmund in a bid to kick-start his football career.



The Jamaican's agent revealed in September that a dozen clubs had expressed an interest in Bolt and the larger-than-life personality has never played down his ability on the pitch.



Speaking to Laureus last year, Bolt believed he could reach the levels set by former United captain Wayne Rooney.



'I'm not going to say I'm going to be the best footballer in the world,' he said. 'But I will be at a good level I would say, maybe at Wayne Rooney level, you know what I mean?'

Pop star Williams, one of the co-founders of Soccer Aid, said: 'I am buzzing that Soccer Aid for Unicef is back. Reclaiming the title for England this year is going to taste so much sweeter with Usain leading the Soccer Aid World XI.



'I can’t wait to lead out the England team on Sunday 10th June at Old Trafford in what really is a game like no other. With your support, we will help children in danger around the world.'



Tickets for Soccer Aid, priced between £10 and £50, are available by calling 0161 444 2018 or www.manutd.com/socceraid



