Another Danger Looms Ahead Of The Commencement Of GPL

Related Stories The 2017-2018 Ghana Premier League (GPL), is likely to face another danger, following grievances and disagreements over the terms and conditions outlined by media rights owners, StarTimes Ghana Limited over the coverage of the competition.



Information gathered by the GNA Sports indicates that, some clubs are not unhappy with the arrangements, where some clubs would be required to play their home matches outside their home venues.



This according to StarTimes is to ensure effective coverage of the competition and allow the coverage of more matches, as some venues have been described as “not designed for TV coverage’ to stadiums deemed ‘fit for TV coverage’.



The participating clubs are currently unhappy and may be compelled to boycott the league.

The grievances from the clubs, comes at the back of a reported interlocutory injunction placed on the start of the league by Accra Great Olympics.



It is the second injunction placed on the league by the club in a month after an earlier one was dismissed by the court.



West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) would be the first club to suffer this fate as their league opener at home against Kumasi Asante Kotoko, has been asked to be played at the new Cape Coast Stadium, instead of their famous home ground, the ‘Red Bull Arena’ at Sogakope in the Volta Region.



Mr. George Ofosuhene - Operations Manager of WAFA said in an interview that, club would not adhere to the proposal, not only because their fans have threatened to boycott all their games if they move to another stadium.



He added that, the assertion that, their stadium was not fit for TV coverage was also not acceptable.



The standoff between some of the clubs and official TV rights holder for the GPL, has prompted the Premier League Board (PLB) to hold an emergency meeting with the executive committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in search of solution to the problem is likely to hamper the start of the already delayed.