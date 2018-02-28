Mark Noonan Is The New MD For Hearts

Related Stories Accra Hearts of Oak has appointed Mr. Mark Noonan as the new Managing Director (MD) of the club, ahead of the 2017/2018 Ghana Premier League (GPL).



Noonan, would officially start work on Thursday, March 1, after arriving in Ghana on Tuesday.



He was introduced to the playing body at their Legon Ajax park training grounds on Wednesday morning.



Mr. Noonan, would be joining the Accra based club with a vast knowledge in sports management having featured in the Major Soccer League (MLS).



Mr. Noonan has worked under the MLS Commissioner, Don Garber, as well as working with clients such as New York Metz, Federation of International Basketball Association and Real Salt Lake among others.



He assumes the vacant Managing Director post, formerly held by Gerard Ankrah, which had been vacant since March 2017. Source: GNA Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.