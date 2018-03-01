Neymar Pictured In Wheelchair In Brazil As PSG Star Prepares To Undergo Foot Surgery

Related Stories Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar arrived in Brazil in a wheelchair ahead of surgery on his broken foot.



The Brazilian required assistance after touching down in his homeland, where he will have surgery on the injury, which he sustained last weekend, this Saturday.



He fractured a metatarsal and sprained his ankle during Sunday's 3-0 win over Marseille, and is expected to be out of action for up to three months which means he faces a race to be fit for this summer's World Cup in Russia.



The Brazilian is expected to be out of action for up to three months after he undergoes surgery on his broken metatarsal, according to Brazil's team doctor.



Rodrigo Lasmar, quoted on the website of Brazilian newspaper O Globo, said the world's most expensive footballer was resigned to the lengthy lay-off.



Lasmar said: 'Neymar suffered a fracture to the fifth metatarsal, it is an important fracture in a foot bone. The operation will be in Belo Horizonte on Saturday morning, and the recovery takes from two and a half months to three months.



'Neymar is sad, but understands that he has no alternative now. He will devote himself to being well as soon as possible. We will do our best to get him ready as soon as possible.'



The lay-off means Neymar may miss the rest of the season with PSG, returning to fitness just weeks before Brazil's World Cup campaign.



Neymar left the field in tears and, after consultation with Brazilian national team bosses, it has now been confirmed that he must go under the knife.



A statement on the club's official website on Wednesday read: 'After an initial treatment period of three days in line with a strict medical protocol, a joint decision has been taken between the medical staffs of both Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazil national team.



'In accordance with the player, it has been decided that Neymar Jr will undergo surgery in Brazil at the end of this week.



'He will be operated on by Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar, accompanied by Professor Saillant, representing PSG.'









