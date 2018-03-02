'Messi Should Be Banned Until FIFA Proves He’s Human’ – Iran Coach

Related Stories Coach of the Iranian national team, Carlos Queiroz wants Lionel Messi banned from football because he’s too good at it.



Queiroz insists the Argentine magician should be suspended by FIFA until he can prove he is not an extra-terrestrial! The former Real Madrid coach remembers all too well how Messi broke Iranian hearts with a stunning stoppage time winner for Argentina during the group stages of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.



And ahead of the 2018 World Cup where Iran have been drawn alongside heavyweights Spain and Portugal, Queiroz told Fifa.com: “I’ve always said that Messi is an extraordinary player. He’s out of this world. If he were human, he wouldn’t have had that magical moment in that match. I don’t usually like losing, but I didn’t come away from that defeat with a negative feeling. It’s when something magical like that happens that you know that football is alive and kicking. And that’s why it’s one of the best sports in the world to watch. “And it’s even more of a special moment when it comes from a player who shouldn’t be allowed to play by FIFA until it’s proven that he’s actually human!”



