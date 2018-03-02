Amos Frimpong Will Continue To Be Kotoko Captain - Fabin

Related Stories In an apparent bid to quench the raging fire on whether or not Amos Frimpong will be Kotoko’s captain under his tenure, newly appointed Kotoko coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin has rubbished rumours making rounds that his presence will see changes on who leads the team on the field.



Media reports have suggested that some of the players want a change in the captaincy at the club. Management has reportedly supported the need for a change, said one report in Kumasi this week.



But speaking to journalists at Adako Jachie after Thursday’s practice game, where the Porcupines whitewashed Kumawuman United 10-0, the former U-17 coach gave his full support to Amos Frimpong maintaining that he wouldn’t make any changes in the captaincy.



“I’ve heard it from the media but I urge you all to treat it with the highest contempt it deserves. I just came to the club and I can’t do that. A coach can’t do that – stripping off a captain without doing anything. Amos Frimpong will continue to be my captain” Paa Kwesi Fabin stated.