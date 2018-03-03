OFFICIAL: Hearts Of Oak Announce Three-Year Deal For New CEO Mark David Noonan

Related Stories Hearts of Oak have officially announced the appointment of Mark Noonan as the club's Chief Executive Officer.



The American has been handed a three-year deal to transform the club and make it one of the most cherished organizations and one of the best football clubs on the African continent and in the World at large.



Noonan is graduate of Duke University and has management experience from the Major League Soccer where he worked as Commission General of MLS.



He also worked at Soccer United Marketing as Executive Vice President.



Nooan was also the Chief Marketing Officer for the United States Soccer Federation.



''I am excited that Mark has accepted to join, in spite of all the opportunities available to him in the US. He comes in with the required skills and knowledge gained from his years as a football player and a marketing executive,'' the club's Executive Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV said.



''Over the past the four months that I have interacted with him, I have noticed his transformation into a Phobian. I look forward to making history with him.''