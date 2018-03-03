Great Olympics Want Ghana League Expanded To 18 Teams

Related Stories The Ghana Football Association has dismissed a proposal from Great Olympics who suggested an 18-team league to solve the legal tussle which has placed the commencement of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League on a stand-still.



The nation's football governing body and Great Olympics were locked up in a crucial meeting at the former's secretariat on Friday as they find an amicable solution to the issue that has foiled the start of this term's Ghana league.



However, according to media reports, the meeting did not yield any desired result after Great Olympics proposed an 18-team league, which the Ghana FA vehemently rejected.



The latest development indicate that the start of the league has been thrown into more doubt and it's expected to drag on up until the battle in court is won by the Ghana FA or Great Olympics.



The first hearing of the case is scheduled to come off on March 15, 2018.