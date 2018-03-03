Paa Kwesi Not Afraid Of Kotoko Pressure

Related Stories Newly appointed Asante Kotoko coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin says he’s not perturbed by the likely pressure he will face to churn good results at the club.



The appointment of Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin hasn’t been welcomed by numerous Kotoko fans and the only thing that will win the coach admirers is good results. He argued that he’s unfazed by pressure.



“Pressure is at everywhere. Even when you are going to sleep, there is pressure, so when you wake up you have to thank God. I know there’s pressure in the job but we will do our best to win games for the fans to be happy” he said in a media interaction at the club’s training ground at Adako Jachie.



Paa Kwesi Fabin disclosed that, his players would have been ready for the league should it had started this weekend. “The boys are well prepared and ready for the league. They played in the G-8, Super Cup and the CAF Confederation Cup. They are well prepared and ready” he stated.