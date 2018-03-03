Hearts Promise Upward Adjustment Of Player Salaries

Related Stories Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak have promised to review their player salaries upwards.



The Phobians held the annual pre-season dinner for the entire team and management on Friday night in Accra.



The good news was announced to the team by board chairman Togbe Afede XIV who also doughed out GHS10,000 to the team.



Present at the event was the board members, supporters leadership, new MD and his management, the technical team and the entire playing body.