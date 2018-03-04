Randy Abbey Takes A Swipe At GFA...

Related Stories Owner and bankroller of Heart of Lions, Randy Abbey has taken another swipe at the Ghana Football Association insisting the Accra Great Olympics legal issues with the Ghana Football Association proves that the GFA has leadership issues.



The commencement of the 2017/2018 Premier League has been put on hold after Olympics served the country's football governing another court injunction on Wednesday.



It is unclear when the country's top flight will kick off but the astute football administrator believes the legal tussle between Olympics and the Ghana FA indicates that FA lacks leadership.



“It’s the handling of the issues that have brought us to where we are now. Had we exhausted the legal process we won’t be where we are now," he told GTV Sports show Stage Africa.



He further added that the problem is not with the rules and regulations but “the problem has always been the application of the rules”.



Quizzed if he still close to the FA president, he said, “We are not paddies but we exchange pleasantries when we meet."