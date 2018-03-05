Kingsley Sarfo Arrested Again Over Fresh Rape Charges

Related Stories Ghana international Kingsley Sarfo has been arrested again in Sweden after fresh rape charges were levelled against him.



Graphic Sports can exclusively reveal that the Malmo FF offensive midfielder was apprehended by Swedish Police in Malmo on Monday morning and he is behind bars as investigations over the fresh defilement charges against him continue.



The District Court of Gavle recently released him on bail but they now believe there is more to the story and have brought him back to custody for a further probe.



"We have come further into the investigation. Therefore, I requested that they arrested him for probable reasons suspected of rape against children," Richard Darell, who is the persecutor for the case, told Aftonbladet.



This is the fourth time in recent months that Sarfo has been arrested by the Swedish Police for alleged rape charges.



The Ghanaian Black Stars midfielder is said to have forcibly had sex with underage children in Upsala and Malmo with all the girls being underage.



Malmo FF have already suspended Sarfo twice and are bent on cancelling his contract if he is found guilty of rape, which would land him a five-year jail term and deportation to Ghana afterwards.



