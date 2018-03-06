Black Princesses In Pot 3 For 2018 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup draw

Related Stories Ghana are in pot 3 of the 2018 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup draw on Thursday at the Rennes Opera House. The Black Princesses are joined by Brazil, Spain and China PR.



Pot 1 consists France, Germany, Korea DPR and Japan and Pot 2 is made up of USA, Nigeria, Mexico and New Zealand



England, Paraguay, Haiti and Netherlands are Pot 4.



The 16 teams will be grouped into four groups of four.



The 2018 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup will be held between 5–24 August.



Meanwhile, management committee chairman Nanabanyin Eyison and head coach Yusif Basigi will leave tonight to attend the draw.







