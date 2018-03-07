Anyone Who Competes Nyantakyi Will Not Get A Single Endorsement From Anybody

Related Stories The Chief Executive Officer of Bechem United, Prof. Nana Kwasi Darling, says nobody can beat Kwasi Nyantakyi to the GFA presidency should he decide to seek re-election in 2019.



He made this statement following some fresh reports in the media suggesting that the GFA President has made a U-turn in running for a fourth term in office.



Mr. Nyantakyi had earlier stated his lack of desire to continue as the president of the Association.



“Until Kwasi Nyantakyi agrees to step down, nobody can contest him and win because he has built an empire”, he said on Asempa FM.



“And even if one person gets the balls to compete him, he or she won’t get an endorsement from anybody”, he added.



Meanwhile, names like Dreams FC Chief, Kurt Okraku; Ghana FA Vice President, George Afriyie; Fred Pappoe, a former Ghana Football Association Vice President have popped up as possible candidates for the race.



“We need to pray to God to touch Kwasi Nyantakyi to step down as president of the Ghana Football Association”, he added.



President Kwasi Nyantakyi has been leading the Ghana Football Association since December 2005.



