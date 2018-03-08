FIFA U-20 WWC: Black Princesses Drawn In Group A

Related Stories Ghana have been drawn in group A for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.



The Black Princesses faces an uphill task having been paired with the host Nation France, New Zealand and the Netherlands.



Ghana will take on the host Nation (France) in the opening game of the competition at the Stade de la Rabine in Vannes on August 5 before facing the Netherlands on August 8.



The Black Princesses will play New Zealand in their final group match on August 12 at the Stade Guy Piriou in Concarneau.



Despite making an appearance in the last four editions of the competition, Ghana have failed to qualify out of the groups.



This year’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup will be played between 5–24 August with 16 from 6 confederations.





Group A



France, Ghana, New Zealand, Netherlands



Group B



Korea DPR, England, Mexico, Brazil



Group C



USA, Japan, Paraguay, Spain



Group D



Haiti, China, Nigeria, Germany