FIFA U-20 WWC: Black Princesses Drawn In Group A

|
|
|
|
|
|
Ghana have been drawn in group A for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.
The Black Princesses faces an uphill task having been paired with the host Nation France, New Zealand and the Netherlands.
Ghana will take on the host Nation (France) in the opening game of the competition at the Stade de la Rabine in Vannes on August 5 before facing the Netherlands on August 8.
The Black Princesses will play New Zealand in their final group match on August 12 at the Stade Guy Piriou in Concarneau.
Despite making an appearance in the last four editions of the competition, Ghana have failed to qualify out of the groups.
This year’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup will be played between 5–24 August with 16 from 6 confederations.
Group A
France, Ghana, New Zealand, Netherlands
Group B
Korea DPR, England, Mexico, Brazil
Group C
USA, Japan, Paraguay, Spain
Group D
Haiti, China, Nigeria, Germany
|
|
|
|
|Source: Ghanasportsonline.com
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|