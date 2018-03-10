Great Olympics Ready For Out Of Court Settlement

Related Stories A member of the legal team of Accra Great Olympics, Kofi Bentil has revealed that Great Olympics are ready to settle their impasse with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) out of court but that will come with conditions.



He said Great Olympics’ entourage that met the National Sports Authority (NSA) to discuss the issue that has stalled the start of 2017/18 Ghana Premier League, made it clear that it was the GFA who haven’t been cooperative in resolving the matter.



“We are ready for out of court settlement but it will depend on the GFA [being] ready to work with their regulations. As it is now they are not willing to have anything to do with that so I’m sure we will sort everything out in court” he said in an interview with Kumasi based Oyerepa FM.



Accra Great Olympics and the Ghana Football Association will be in meeting at the Human Rights Court on March 15, 2018.