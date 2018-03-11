We Won’t Underrate Any Opponent - Coach Basigi

Related Stories Black Princesses coach, Yussif Basigi says his team will not underrate any side in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in France.



Basigi was reacting to the draw which placed Ghana in Group A with host, France; the Netherlands and New Zealand.



“You can’t under estimate any team. We have to prepare well to meet any team and play well. We’ve to psyche the girls mentally because the home crowd won’t favour them in that game. Every team is beatable but it’s too early to point out which team is the strongest or the weakest,” Basigi said in an interview with Accra based Happy FM.



The former Sekondi Hasacaas coach also disclosed that his team isn’t afraid of the host nation which Ghana will play in the competition’s first game.



This will be the 9th edition of the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.



It kicks off on August 5 while ending on the 24th.